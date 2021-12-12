OneRoot Network Hits Market Capitalization of $690,632.38 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $690,632.38 and approximately $280,415.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

