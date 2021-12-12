Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

