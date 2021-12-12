Optimum Investment Advisors Has $79,000 Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

