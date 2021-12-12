Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $47,000 in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $842,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

