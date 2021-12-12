Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

