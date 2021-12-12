Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,739,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.