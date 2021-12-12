Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

