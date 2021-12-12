Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 735,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

