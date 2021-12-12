Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,568 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $155,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.27 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

