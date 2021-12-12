Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after buying an additional 611,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

OFC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.