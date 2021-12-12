Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.