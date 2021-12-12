Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,289 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $622,528. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

