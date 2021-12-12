Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 155 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

