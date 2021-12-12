Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,978 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

