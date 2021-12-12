Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 370 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

KMT stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

