O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lifted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $682.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

