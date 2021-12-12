Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

