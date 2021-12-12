Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $347.81 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

