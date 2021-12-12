Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,284 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95.

