Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $102,609.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00084377 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

