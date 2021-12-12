Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 689,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

