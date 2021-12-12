Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.