Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.43.

NYSE:OMI opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

