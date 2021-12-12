Pad Chivukula Sells 6,367 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

