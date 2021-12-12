PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.58 Million

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $529.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.11 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

