PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.75

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $927,801.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

