Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.35) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.75) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

PAG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 542.50 ($7.19). The company had a trading volume of 309,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,487. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 578 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 537.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

