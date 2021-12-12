Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

