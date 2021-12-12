Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 41,984 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eventbrite worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 79.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

