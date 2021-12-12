Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.