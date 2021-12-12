Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Quanterix worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Quanterix by 58.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock worth $1,915,366. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QTRX stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

