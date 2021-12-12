Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $94.35 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.