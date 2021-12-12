Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 106 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB opened at $703.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $348.36 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

