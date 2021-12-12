Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $270.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.