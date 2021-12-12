Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $668.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $645.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.