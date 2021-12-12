Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

