Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBI. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

