Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 119,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

