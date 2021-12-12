Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.