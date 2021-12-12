Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEB opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

