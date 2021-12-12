Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.82) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 85.74 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.44. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £991.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.42.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,799.89). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,299.96).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

