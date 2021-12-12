Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $40.70

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.70, but opened at $39.68. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 107,719 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Truist Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock worth $26,061,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.