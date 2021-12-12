Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of PBA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.99, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.