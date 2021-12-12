Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 1,722,384 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,285,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

