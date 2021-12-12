Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

