Penbrook Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

