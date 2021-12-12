Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.44

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 25476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

