Peter S. Kirlin Sells 61,250 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.