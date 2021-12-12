PGGM Investments Has $1.67 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

