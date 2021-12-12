PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

